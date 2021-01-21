NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) – The US bank JPMorgan has raised the price target for ASML (ASML NV) from 437 to 472 euros and left the rating at “Overweight”. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande adapted his valuation model for the semiconductor industry supplier to its quarterly figures and the outlook for 2021. This resulted in higher sales and profit forecasts for the years 2021 to 2023, he wrote in a study available on Thursday./edh/tav

Publication of the original study: 01/20/2021 / 21:57 / GMT

First distribution of the original study: 21.01.2021 / 00:15 / GMT