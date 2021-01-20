NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) – The analysis company Jefferies has raised the target price for Netflix from 610 to 650 US dollars and left the rating at “Buy”. The surprisingly high number of new customers will get the most attention, wrote analyst Alex Giaimo in a study published on Wednesday. The statements about the higher inflow of free cash (FCF) are meanwhile the more important news. Netflix has worked for many years to generate significant cash for the future despite aggressive investments in programming content. The company’s quarterly figures remained prone to fluctuations. But long-term optimistic investors would be rewarded./gl/zb

