NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) – The analysis company Jefferies has upgraded SMA Solar from “Hold” to “Buy” and raised the price target from 30 to 48 euros. The trend reversal is in sight for the manufacturer of inverters for solar power, wrote analyst Constantin Hesse in a study published on Wednesday. He now expects a better margin development in the coming years than in his initial study in May./ag/zb

Publication of the original study: 09/22/2020 / 17:26 / ET

First distribution of the original study: 09/22/2020 / 7:01 PM / ET

———————–

dpa-AFX Broker – the trader news from dpa-AFX

———————–