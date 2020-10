NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The analysis company Jefferies has upgraded Societe Generale (Société Générale (Societe Generale)) from “Hold” to “Buy” and raised the price target from 16.00 to 17.60 euros. The opportunity-risk profile is now clearly turning for the better, wrote analyst Flora Bocahut in a study available on Monday./ajx/mis

Publication of the original study: 11.10.2020 / 17:38 / ET First distribution of the original study: 12.10.2020 / 00:00 / ET