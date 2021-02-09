NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) – The US investment bank Goldman Sachs left RWE’s papers on the “Conviction Buy List” after a tender for British offshore wind projects with a price target of 48 euros. The risks of increased competition from oil companies, especially in the offshore sector, would increase, analyst Alberto Gandolfi wrote in a study published on Tuesday. As far as the achievable returns are concerned, the risk is overestimated. At RWE, it will also be overlaid by the unexpectedly high capacity growth. The negative price reaction on the previous day is exaggerated here. / Tih / ag

Publication of the original study: 02/09/2021 / 01:06 / GMT

First transfer of the original study: date not specified in study / time not specified in study / time zone not specified in study