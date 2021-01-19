ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) -ZURICH (dpa-AFX) – The Swiss bank Credit Suisse has raised the price target for Prudential from 1350 to 1750 pence and left the rating at “Outperform”. The assessment of the insurer does not reflect the value of the important Asian business by far, wrote analyst Charles Zhou in a study available on Tuesday./gl/la

