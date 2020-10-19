ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) – According to sales figures for the third quarter, the Swiss bank Credit Suisse left Danone at “Outperform” with a target price of 65 euros. The reported decline in sales on a comparable basis was largely expected, but the mix was disappointing, wrote analyst Alan Erskine in a study published on Monday. He referred above all to the significant decline in the infant formula. / Ck / la

Publication of the original study: October 19, 2020 / 13:06 / UTC

First transfer of the original study: date not specified in study / time not specified in study / time zone not specified in study

