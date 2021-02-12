ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) – The Swiss bank Credit Suisse has left the rating for Commerzbank based on quarterly figures and a capital market day at “neutral” with a price target of 5 euros. There are still considerable dangers lurking on the way to a target return on investment of seven percent in 2024, which is well below his forecast of 4.5 percent, analyst Andrew O’Flaherty wrote in a study available on Friday./ajx/ag

