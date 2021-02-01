LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) – The British investment bank Barclays has raised Deutsche Wohnen (Deutsche Wohnen SE) by two levels from “Underweight” to “Overweight” and raised the target price from 37 to 47 euros. In a study on the real estate industry available on Monday, analyst Sander Bunck continues to prefer the residential real estate subsector, which had already performed particularly well in 2020. At Deutsche Wohnen, he sees an attractive risk / reward ratio at the current price level and is therefore making a recommendation for the first time./ag/zb

Publication of the original study: January 29, 2021 / 19:00 / GMT

First distribution of the original study: 02/01/2021 / 05:00 / GMT

