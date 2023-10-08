Analysis | Finland’s next president has not taken a “class trip” – Such are the childhood homes of the candidates

The next president of Finland will come from an educated home, writes Veera Luoma-aho, head of the economics and politics department.

A decorative painter Ceiling paintings made in the 17th century, a Rococo tile oven decorated with events from the Bible, a canopy bed representing the royal Baroque.

My first visit to Louhisaari manor castle in Askaisin was an eye-opening experience. It is difficult to compare the castle to any other public building open to the public in Finland.

In such a palace Mannerheim so it was born!

Of course, I had known about the noble roots of the Mannerheim family. Still, the Louhisaaari manor concretes what kind of social class Finland’s sixth president rose to his position of power.

Carl Gustaf Mannerheim’s home museum in Kaivopuisto is also a small gem of Helsinki’s museums. If the Louhisaaari manor scares you, the home decorated with piety by Mannerheim himself almost amuses you. Did he shoot that tiger on his way in Asia, Is this painting his friend Axis Gallén-Kallela you painted about him, are these decorative patterns on the desk really commissioned by the marshal from a Chinese artist?

Finland the most mythical of the presidents’ birthplaces is Kekkonen Lepiko’s homestead in Pielaveti. The log building is very modest in today’s eyes, but at the time it was still not considered to adequately serve the Kekkos brand. In order to make this a “chimney boy” in the eyes of the people, the chimney was retouched from the photo showing the farm.

In Kekkonen’s family, his father had already taken a class trip Juho Kekkonen. This rose from the ring to forest foreman, and the boy was trained as a high school student and a lawyer. He also built that chimney in the farm.

But what is the birthplace of the future president of Finland like, Lepiko’s farmhouse or Louhisaari? A peek into their childhood homes opens up a new perspective on the presidential candidates.

Let’s get started a tour of Helsinki’s Lehtisaari.

The area is the capital’s well-to-do, but Alexander Stubb was born in an ordinary, even a bit barren, 1960s apartment building. It is distinguished from the houses in the suburbs of its time mainly by its location and the condominium’s swimming pool.

However, Stubb’s family background is the hard core of Finnish culture.

He tells about it, among other things, as a journalist Karo Hämäläinen in the biography he wrote with Alex (2017). Stubb’s grandfather was a professor of pathology and a scientist. Father Goran Stubb was the background greatness of hockey who made HIFK flourish and the talent scout of the NHL. Mother was again Bills and Snellmansand Stubb’s grandfather’s father’s brother was the father of Finnish grammar Emil Nestor Setälä.

Talk about being born with a golden spoon still seems to upset Stubb, and he has often admitted it himself. It is partly due to the circle of life where Stubb’s background might even be looked down upon. “Among the Ugris a Hurri and among the Hurrians a Ugri”, he describes his identity in the book. In Elämän Lehtisaari, Stubb imagines a typical Helsinki suburban childhood.

Just a few kilometers away is the next destination, Pekka Haaviston childhood home in Munkkivuori, another well-to-do Helsinki suburb. The fourth-generation Helsinki native’s father was the legendary headmaster of the Munkkivuori joint school Jouko Haavisto. The free-spirited breeder is also known as the founder of the Nature League.

Mother was also a teacher. So I drive middle-class urban bourgeois. Many other “Koijärvi residents” and visible activists even today had such a background.

Even the third the presidential candidate’s background is in the suburbs of a big city. Jussi Halla-aho was born in the center of Tampere, in the apartment rented by his parents at the corner of Näsilinnankatu and Puatarhakatu, says the journalist Lauri Nurmen in Halla-aho’s unofficial biography.

Soon, however, the family moved to a new district in Peltolammi and later to Multisilta, eight kilometers from the center.

So-called concrete close-ups, both from the wildest end.

“Especially you couldn’t call Multsu an upper-class residential area, but back then even rap drinkers went to work”, Halla-aho comment For Tamperelainen magazine.

Halla-aho’s suburban childhood was also overshadowed by his father’s alcoholism.

However, a local childhood in an alcoholic family is not the whole picture of Halla-aho’s background. Halla-aho is her mother Ulla Bergroth’s through a well-known Finnish-Swedish clergy family, which includes, among others, a film director Zaida Bergroth and singer Jannica B.

It is special that in Halla-aho’s family it is written as a high school graduate in 1738 for the first time, and the chain of high school students has not been broken in the family.

According to Lauri Nurme’s interpretation, it is precisely this background in a family full of governors, members of parliament and mountain councilors that has given Halla-aho the qualities that have enabled him to rise to the top of power.

Mika Aaltolan not as much is known about his family background as his rivals who have been in politics for a long time, but Aaltola and his sister, the philosopher Eliisa Aaltonen have talked about their childhood in interviews.

The home was in the country, in the village of Kintaus in the middle of the forest, but it was not a farm. Father was a professor of education who was a particularly enthusiastic Austrian philosopher From Ludwig Wittgensteinmother a teacher who writes poems.

“Like every Father’s Day reading Wittgenstein Philosophical studies through father’s marginal notes and underlines,” Aaltola wrote on Twitter, now X, last year.

Perhaps not quite every Finn’s Father’s Day reading list.

The presidential race the childhood homes of the top candidates are not much different from ordinary Finnish homes as buildings, but the most important difference seems to be in their residents who are more highly educated than usual.

This is mainly the case with the other most popular candidates as well.

Harry Harkimon father Osmo Harkimo was a cinematographer who cut The Unknown Soldier, and a mother Doris Heiress of the Hackman industrial family. Li Andersson’s father is a well-known artist Jan-Erik Anderssonwhich home too is a tourist attraction in Turku, and mother Siv Skogman supplier.

In addition to the cultural elite, the candidates have a domestic background in the political elite. Born in Mikkeli Nuijamieje Olli Rehnin father was a financial adviser and owner of Mikkelin Autotarvikke, mother was a teacher and later a member of parliament from the city center. To tell about his candidacy by November Jutta Urpilainen’s story father Kari Urpilainen is a member of parliament and a former member of parliament himself.

In due course presidential candidates were usually either labor or agricultural votes.

Now the candidates represent the most educated part of the population, regardless of their political background. Almost no one can find Duna people in their family background, not even so-called “ordinary people”.

In the background of the candidates’ homes today, what could be the chimney of Lepiko farm, too “exquisite” thing that the candidates would like to retouch out of the picture?

At least it might not be an educated home. The education level of Finns has also risen over the decades and the urban middle class has grown. Five of the candidates themselves are PhDs. Education is primarily associated with positive images. Higher education does not always correlate with higher income, and by no means all candidates come from wealthy families.

That is what many candidates like to emphasize.

But an educated background in itself these days seems to have nothing to hide or alienate the voters. No, although education is strongly inherited.

Rather, that hideable chimney is now a party background. That’s what presidential candidates traditionally try to eliminate, because their own party’s votes are rarely enough for the second round, let alone victory.

However, an interesting little note in these elections is that none of the leading candidates has taken a so-called class trip, and often not even their parents have taken one. The rise to at least the middle class has mostly been done before.

Can all voters identify with this? Who knows. Especially in the presidential elections, maybe you want the candidate to be a little more than the others in many ways.

To the voters an attractive personality is also not always built on relatability, but on fascinating contradictions.

Even Mannerheim’s home background was so extreme that who would identify with its setting. Such a high background could not be hidden, so it was not even attempted.

But Mannerheim famously had to move out of his luxurious birth home when the unfit father fled to Paris with his young mistress, leaving his gambling debts to trouble his wife and seven children.

The birthplace may have been a baroque castle, but Mannerheim did not have the luxury of a happy childhood.

Many can already identify with that.

The author is the head of the economics and politics department. Political reporters Teemu Luukka and Marko Junkkari also write analyzes of the presidential elections every week until the elections.