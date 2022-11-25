By Nick Mulvenney

AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – England’s hopes of qualifying early for the last 16 of the World Cup on Friday were dashed when a spirited, high-pressure United States team reduced the young stars to anonymity. from England who had shone on their tournament opener against Iran.

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount all shone in Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran and had England fans dreaming of an effervescent midfield that would carry them through this World Cup and the next.

The youngsters looked poised to maintain that momentum when Bellingham and Saka worked together a deft move down the right flank 10 minutes into the game against the USA, giving captain Harry Kane a good chance to open the scoring.

However, a well-trained American team had already shown that they would not give the England midfield the same space as they did against the Iranians.

Against a suffocating wall of blue shirts, England soon regressed to the lethargic, predictable passing game that marked their six-match winless run before the World Cup.

The United States, on the other hand, showed what a fast pace, precise passing and off-the-ball movement can achieve, and were unlucky not to go into the break with the lead.

The Americans kept the pressure high and ventured forward with even more confidence after the break, tearing through England’s half and surrounding the exposed defence.

England manager Gareth Southgate was forced into action in the 23rd minute, bringing on experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson in place of Bellingham to try to stop the North American transition.

Jack Grealish also came on for the equally missing Raheem Sterling, another of Monday’s top scorers, and England immediately looked to improve.

Grealish’s forays down the left were threatening enough to make the Americans look to their defensive duties, allowing England a little more breathing space in the middle of the pitch.

As many champions have shown in the past, World Cups are not won in the opening round and Southgate could be content to face Wales next Tuesday, with the expectations created by Monday’s win now more deflated. .

The solid defense, commanded by a solid effort from Harry Maguire, should also please him, after the two goals conceded against Iran at the end of the opening game.

If England are to match their semi-final reach four years ago, however, their young midfielders will have to find ways of dealing with opponents who restrict their time and space.

The US team managed just one shot on target, but England will almost certainly be up against opponents who can revel in a defense left vulnerable by an absent midfield.