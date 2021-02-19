FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The specialist equipment manufacturer Aixtron (AIXTRON SE) could, according to Deutsche Bank, be about to start a new investment cycle in equipment for the production of compound semiconductors. In a study published on Friday, analyst Uwe Schupp took this as an opportunity to raise his target price significantly from 14 to 22 euros. The papers currently cost around 18 euros.

Schupp continues to advise buying the paper – in the short term with a view to the outlook expected at the end of February and for strategic reasons with a longer-term perspective.

The new cycle might not be as strong as the cycle from 2009 to 2011, driven by LEDs, televisions and excessive Chinese subsidies Trumps the 2018 cycle shaped by smartphones. This time the good news is that several fields of application are driving at the same time, said Schupp.

In order for the Aixtron share to take off significantly, the MDax group had to break out of the sales range of 200 to 260 million euros, in which Aixtron has been stuck since 2012. Schupp expressed his confidence that the group can increase sales to 350 to 400 million euros.

