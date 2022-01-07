Reinaldo Rueda released this Friday its list of players summoned to the Colombia selection to face the friendly match against Honduras, on January 16 in the United States, prior to the resumption of the World Cup qualifier, at the end of the month.

These are the conclusions of the convocation of Reinaldo Rueda, in five points.

1. From the local environment

The players cited for this game correspond, for the most part, to local football, because it will not be a Fifa date and therefore foreign players are not provided. Colombia made some arrangements, including for James Rodríguez, but finally there are no international squads, except for three cases: Yimmi Chará, from Portland Timbers (USA), Juan Fernando Quintero, from Shenzhen FC (CHI), and Cristian Arango Duque, from Los Angeles Football Club (USA).

2. Without Teo

Teo scored the winning goal from Cali.

The absence of the player Teófilo Gutiérrez, champion with Deportivo Cali, is striking in this list. Teo was the best player in the championship in the second half of 2021, he guided Cali to its star and got all the accolades. It was speculated that perhaps this was his moment to return to the selected one, but it was not taken into account. Already in the past, Reinaldo Rueda anticipated that Teo’s moment had passed, and he seems firm in that conviction.

3. Mackalister is missing

One of the players who also stood out in 2021 in the local environment was Millonarios midfielder, Mackalister Silva. His great performance made one think that in a local call like this, he would finally have his great opportunity. But Silva, 35, was not included.

Mackalister Silva, the goal of Millonarios. Photo: Héctor Fabio Zamora / TIME

It was speculated that his absence could be due to a covid situation, due to the outbreak that occurred in the blue team, with 7 positive cases detected, of which the names were not revealed. But the ambassador club confirmed to EL TIEMPO that Silva is not infected and that he trains normally.

4. None from Tolima

In this call, the absence of players from the Tolima sports runner-up also drew attention.

It is said that there is an outbreak of covid-19 in the Ibagué team that may have influenced Rueda’s decision not to call any player from the red box.

5. The objective of this match

Colombia agreed to this match with Honduras in preparation, although it is known that those eligible for the tie are abroad. Thus, this list can help Rueda to identify possible alternatives in specific positions.

The cases of Miguel Borja, a forward who is now in Junior and who is a key man for Rueda, stand out. Also Quintero, who left China and everything indicates that he will play again in River Plate, as a way to be closer to the National Team, in a position in which alternatives are needed, especially due to the current instability of James Rodríguez in Qatar.

