Analysis Call of Duty and Destiny will change owners, but this won’t stay that way. More information about the contents of the platform war is known.

Three the giant deal announced in January is shaking the gaming industry.

First gaming company Take Two, known for its Grand Theft Auto games, said it will buy mobile gaming company Zynga for $ 12.7 billion (€ 11.2 billion).

Just a week after that, software giant Microsoft announced it wanted to buy Activision Blizzard for $ 69 billion. This is Microsoft’s largest acquisition ever, but also the largest transaction in the history of the gaming industry.

At the end of January, Sony, a manufacturer of Playstation game consoles, said it would buy US game developer Bungie for $ 3.6 billion (about $ 3.2 billion).

Pelialan consolidation is not new, but it is now gaining momentum. January’s three trades are more than $ 85 billion. The number is the same as all gaming acquisitions combined last year as a whole.

Last year was also a record that exceeded the 2020 level three times, the industry said analyzing Drake Star in his report. Now, the investment bank estimates that a historic period of gaming integration is about to begin – this year the pot of acquisitions in the sector could reach as much as $ 150 billion.

What does all this mean?

At least the fact that an ever-smaller number of gaming giants will soon own a large portion of the best-known gaming brands.

In a way, the market is piling up like a ground doll. First, the bigger gaming companies buy smaller ones, and finally, a big platform company enters the market that grabs the whole lot.

This was the case, for example, for the Finnish game Small Giant Games, known for the hit game Empires & Puzzles, which Zynga bought at the end of 2018. Now, in turn, it ended up with Take Twolle with Zynga.

A few other Finnish gaming companies have also been part of the fresh buzz in the gaming industry. Last year, for example, Finland’s oldest gaming studio, Housemarque, ended up being owned by Sony.

Game industry war on content

Acquisitions it is first and foremost about bringing quality games to your own stable.

The earning model in the gaming industry seems to be moving strongly towards monthly gaming services. Just as Netflix, Disney or HBO compete for viewers with high-budget quality series, gamers are also attracted to their platforms with quality games.

The monthly fee brings predictable and continuous revenue from subscription fees. At the same time, it requires huge mass and attractive content.

Sony has slowly increased the number of free games available to subscribers to Playstation Plus.

Microsoft has invested in its Game Pass service, and the subscription, which offers a wide range of games, has already become a major attraction for the Xbox. According to the company, Game Pass already has more than 25 million subscribers.

Activision Blizzard’s best-known products include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch. The big question has been, for example, whether the hit game Call of Duty will only become an exclusive game on Xbox.

So far, both companies have confirmed that this will not be the case, at least not immediately. Activision has previously committed to making the next installments of the Call of Duty game series available to Playstation as well.

“ China’s increasingly challenging regulatory situation in the gaming industry is making it difficult to operate in the country.

In the long run, the situation may not remain the same, and players will have to choose their camp. That’s when well-known brands add value to Xbox’s monthly subscription. In addition to the new games, the gaming studios included in the deal have 20-year-old favorite games that Microsoft may begin offering for free as part of a monthly subscription.

World the gaming market can be cross-sectioned by comparing the gaming revenue of the ten largest players in the third quarter of 2021.

The largest is the Chinese Tencent, which also owns the Finnish Supercell.

Second comes the Japanese Sony. Microsoft would be fourth in its gaming business, but together with Activision Blizzard, it would have become the world’s second-largest gaming company.

Traditionally the industry is more tightly divided into companies that publish and develop games for mobile phones – and those that make games for computers and game consoles. Now the boundaries are blurring.

Analytics company According to Newzo the world gaming market was worth about $ 180 billion last year, or about $ 157 billion. Mobile games are already just over half of that, and the fastest growing. While gaming on consoles and computers has been in even a slight decline, the mobile gaming market grew by 7.3 percent.

“ Remedy is one of the most interesting quality game studios that has remained independent.

That’s why mobile game studios are attractive. For example, Take Two, previously heavily profiled on console games, is gaining a new foothold in the field of mobile gaming from Zynga. It diversifies the company’s revenue streams. The combined turnover of Take Two and Zynga will make them one of the top ten players.

Similarly, Microsoft will get the hit game Candy Crush, an enduring hit in the mobile gaming industry, in the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

What to buy next?

“We do not by no means ready, new moves are coming, ”CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan said after the Bungie deal In an interview with Gamesindustry biz.

According to Sony, the company still has $ 10 billion left to spend on acquisitions and other arrangements from the pot it has set aside for long-term growth investments. Last year, Sony acquired six Western gaming companies.

“ Concentrating game studios on ever larger companies may not just be a good thing for players and game makers.

In addition to Sony, other Asian players, namely Tencent, NetEase and Bytedance, are certainly still shopping in the Western market. China’s increasingly challenging regulatory situation in the gaming industry is making it difficult to operate in the country. It is forcing Asian gaming companies to seek growth elsewhere.

Tencent has holdings here and there in western game studios. In Finland, it owns the majority of the giant Supercell, but it also has a four percent slice of the listed company Remedy.

Remedy is one of the most interesting quality game studios to remain independent. For example Swedish investment bank Redeye lists Remedy and the Swedish Starbreeze as the most interesting shopping destinations in the Nordic countries. However, neither of them may be on sale right now, as the companies have interesting projects of their own under construction.

And traditional gaming companies are not the only buyers. With the metaverse trend, Facebook and Amazon are also becoming more and more interested in virtual gaming worlds.

Game studios focusing on ever larger companies may not be just a good thing for players and game makers. At least in the scenario that in the long run, a large portion of the big gaming brands would be exclusive under some big platform.

What happens if the sector is monopolized by only a few giants who also own gaming outlets, or distribution channels?

It can make it difficult for small and medium-sized gaming studios to operate outside the platforms when they don’t have a marketing budget for giants.

However, many purchased studios, such as the Finnish Small Giant Games, have kept their own culture and a piece of their independence. As part of ever-larger corporations, that’s not self-evident.

Correction 9.2. at 11.33: The title and caption of the article incorrectly stated that the GTA game would also change ownership. Grand Theft Auto belongs to Take Two, who is the buyer.