economic news agency Bloomberg published an article, reproduced this Monday by the newspaper Washington Post, in which he does a cut of accounts on the scandal that shakes the government of Gustavo Petro and that involves his former chief of staff Laura Sarabia and former Venezuelan ambassador Armando Bennedeti.

titled “How the first left-wing Colombian president was derailed”the article begins with a detailed summary of the case, which includes the interception of telephone calls to Sarabia’s nanny and the explosive audios of Bennedeti in which he talks about a possible entry of illegal funds to the Petro campaign.

The analysis, however, focuses on the positive reaction registered by the stock market in the midst of the governance crisis. The agency speculates that this happened because investors calculated that the scandal would help curb the “radical agenda of the government” and, therefore, the risk of investing in Colombia.

See also Editorial The rise of the far right is a harsh narrative of the nation’s spiritual state Many investors feared that the welfare bills would skyrocket the fiscal deficit and were relieved that the Petro proposals were defeated or watered down.

Petro -continued Bloomberg– “has a history of spooking markets, including criticizing the country’s central bank, opposing oil drilling and shaking up the management of Ecopetrol, the state energy company. (But) the peso has strengthened 16 percent between starts of the year and this June 14 – the biggest strengthening among the main emerging markets – while the nation’s bonds also gained”.

Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti. Photo: Presidency and Armando Benedetti

Then, the article wonders if Petro will “survive the scandal” and/or if this is the end of his rule.

Regarding the first, he says that in Colombia it is very difficult to “overthrow” a president and that there is no precedent for a legislative dismissal either. However, the outlet notes, “Petro will not be able to put the scandal aside easily, as it has led to investigations by various agencies. This includes an investigation by the attorney general’s office into unauthorized wiretapping. Most serious for the government is an investigation by the electoral authority and a lower house ethics committee into whether Petro’s campaign violated the law. This could potentially lead to criminal charges or an impeachment vote.”

In accordance with Bloomberg, “Petro has said that his enemies are attempting a ‘soft coup’ to paralyze his administration. With so many unanswered questions, the scandal could drag on for a long time with the government bogged down in investigations.”.

Regarding the second, that is, if this is the end of his government, the outlet answers with a categorical no. “Her ability to pass legislation may be severely restricted at this time, but that doesn’t mean she can’t rebuild her majority in Congress. Colombia’s political parties are currently focused on regional elections to be held in October, but they may be willing to to negotiate with the government after that, tells us Sergio Guzmán, director of Colombia Risk Analysis, a consultancy based in Bogotá.”

Furthermore, the agency states, Petro still has three years left in office and the Presidency wields great power in Colombia, even without Congress on its side.

“Petro -he affirms Bloomberg– Has the power to appoint the magistrates of the high courts, the co-directors of the central bank and the military high command. He could also rule for a time by decree, although the Constitutional Court would probably revoke his decrees, which are intended for sudden and unforeseen emergencies, such as the covid-19 pandemic.”

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington