NAccording to calculations by American scientists, far more than twice as many people have died from Covid-19 than were officially reported. As the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in Seattle reported on Thursday, there are at least 6.9 million corona deaths, not just around 3.3 million.

Accordingly, many deaths from Sars-CoV-2 were not taken into account because in almost all countries only the patients who died of Covid-19 in hospitals are officially registered, as well as all those people who were usually found to be infected before their death. Many deaths went unnoticed, however, said institute director Chris Murray. The discrepancies are particularly high in countries with inadequate and poor health care such as India (654,395 corona deaths instead of 221,181) or Egypt (170,041 instead of 13,529).

The IHME figures are based, on the one hand, on empirical values ​​from previous pandemics and, on the other, on the actual death rates in the various countries. It was also taken into account, for example, that there were fewer traffic fatalities during the pandemic due to lockdowns or fewer deaths from other infectious diseases due to the contact restrictions.

Based on the data, the IHME has calculated 905,289 corona deaths for the United States, the official number on Thursday was 574,043. This is followed by India, Mexico (617,127 instead of 217,694), Brazil (595,903 instead of 408,680) and Russia (593,610 instead of 109,334). In the evaluation, Germany ranks 16th behind other European countries such as Great Britain, Italy, Poland, France and Spain (120,729 instead of 83,365 corona deaths).

A particularly blatant case is Japan: The IHME analysts there come to 108,320 Covid-19 deaths, officially 10,390 were reported. “We hope,” says Murray, “that our analysis will encourage governments to deal more with the inadequacies of their reporting systems.” Only then can the pandemic be adequately combated.