The President cited the inefficiency of multilateral organizations in resolving crises. For experts, the speech shows a desire to return Brazilian diplomacy to the role of interlocutor for developing countries. Fourteen years later, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returned to the stages of the United Nations (UN) to speak at the organization’s 78th General Assembly. In the wake of the motto “Brazil is back”, a phrase he delivered during his speech this Tuesday (19/09) in New York, which lasted just over 20 minutes, the head of the Executive followed a line in which he placed the inequality, internally and globally, as the great challenge to be pursued by the international community.

When addressing topics such as climate, hunger, immigration, war and the rise of the far right, Lula made clear mention of the differences that separate poor and developing nations from the great Western powers. “Stability and security will not be achieved where there is social exclusion and inequality”, stated the Brazilian president, after mentioning that expenditure on nuclear weapons worldwide reached US$83 billion, which, according to him, corresponds to 20 times the budget of the UN itself.

For experts in international politics interviewed by DW Brasil, Lula’s speech in New York resumes Brazil’s multilateral and universalist stance, which seeks to regain a strategic position as an interlocutor for nations in the so-called Global South at the center of international power.

“Lula operated on a North-South basis, with great evidence. Very comfortable dealing with foreign relations from this perspective. Perhaps the best lens to see this is the lens of inequality, and he brought this issue to the forefront”, says Dawisson Belém Lopes, professor of international relations at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

According to the UFMG professor, Lula’s speech in 2023 is more pressing and can be better understood in the current context than in the first two terms, due to the tension that leads to crises such as the War in Ukraine. By the way, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, was one of those present at the Brazilian analogue’s speech. The leader of the Eastern European country, however, did not follow the public’s applause when the PT member was acclaimed by the audience this Tuesday.

“That type of audience is less sensitive, on average, to appeals such as the supply of weapons to Ukraine or the imposition of embargoes on Russia”, analyzes Lopes, who mentions that two-thirds of the world do not impose sanctions on the country led by Vladimir Putin.

“Lula knew this and maintained a tone of distance in relation to the Russian-Ukrainian war. He doesn’t mention Russia, he mentions the war in Ukraine, but in addition to ten, fifteen other dramatic international security situations. I don’t think Zelenski was particularly happy with Lula’s speech. Lula was distant. He does not commit to the Ukrainian issue in a central way,” he adds. This Wednesday (20/09), Lula and Zelenski should finally have a bilateral meeting, the first between the two heads of state.

Reform of international organizations

In his speech, the Brazilian president also challenged the composition and performance of international organizations. In addition to the UN itself and its Security Council, Lula demanded the commitment made in the 2015 Paris Agreement, which provided for a transfer of US$100 billion to the poorest countries to combat climate change – an amount he called “insufficient ”.

Furthermore, when citing the disparity in the funds made available by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to European countries (US$160 billion) in relation to African countries (US$34 billion), Lula called the performance of the Fund and the World Bank “ uneven and distorted”. “The Brics emerged in the wake of this immobility”, concluded the president, afterwards.

According to Roberto Goulart Menezes, professor at the Institute of International Relations at the University of Brasília (UnB) and coordinator of the institution’s Center for Latin American Studies, the core of Lula’s speeches at the UN Assembly dealt with inequality – both within countries as between them.

“[Essas críticas] they show that international institutions are at the service of the great powers, who have no interest in reforming them, because they serve their interests”, says Menezes. For him, the PT member criticized, even if indirectly, Russia when talking about the credibility crisis of the UN Security Council.

“Lula condemns that the members of the Security Council with veto power, including Russia, continue waging war to expand territory. He says that the UN countries as a whole are not committed to peace, strongly criticizes armaments, but affirms Brazil’s position: that dialogue must prevail, that diplomacy must be in the foreground and that the central space for this is the UN”, analyzes the UnB professor.

For Menezes, it is difficult for Lula’s speech to please Zelenski. “The position does not please Zelenski, because the United States and the European Union have tried to attract countries from the Global South to their position. But it reaffirms the universalism of Brazilian foreign policy by saying that the country will try to maintain high-level dialogue with everyone”.

In the view of Paulo Niccolli Ramirez, political scientist at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM), the idea propagated by Lula is that the solution to the crisis in Ukraine happens through nations that do not have direct interests in relation to the war, as is the case of Brazil, India or South Africa.

“It is clear that the ‘peace’ that Lula’s speech sought to bring about will not be achieved by Russians and Americans, but by countries that practice good neighbor policy and bring together antagonistic parties. That is why he is interested in ending the conflict, as it would show the need to reform the Security Council, which has the role of maintaining peace, but has not achieved this in the year and a half of the conflict”, says Ramirez.

Julian Assange and embargoes on Cuba

By demanding the release of Australian activist Julian Assange and the end of the embargo on Cuba, Lula touched on two points that, according to Dawisson Belém Lopes, are “taboos in United States foreign policy”. “He put his finger in some wounds. This frontality [no discurso] It’s a very important element”, says the UFMG professor. In both quotes, the Brazilian president was applauded by the audience at the UN.

Regarding Cuba, Paulo Niccolli, from ESPM, considers the American embargo on the island as something “without the slightest sense”. “Of course it is still a dictatorship, but Cuba is incapable of threatening any US economic, political or military interest. There is an international commotion about this, and Lula has become a spokesperson for this speech against the embargo, which costs Cuba a lot,” he says. “As a supporter and sympathizer of the regime, Lula will be heard, further putting into crisis this maintenance of the embargo that is only of interest to the most conservative wing in the United States”, adds Nicolli.

Regarding the issue of the Australian journalist, who is detained in the United Kingdom for having disclosed confidential documents from the North American government, the political scientist recalls that the head of the Executive echoed the request of entities for Assange to have political asylum in Brazil. “What Assange did was guarantee a right that should be constitutional in the United States, which is freedom of expression, bringing to light public documents that showed policies ‘under the rug’ in relation to the domestic and foreign policy of that country, including supporting regimes that are not always diplomatic”, he recalls.

According to Roberto Goulart Menezes, Lula speaks directly to the United States and the United Kingdom when quoting the Australian journalist. “By individualizing this issue of the press, it demonstrated autonomy”, concludes the UnB professor.