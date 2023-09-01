After triumphing in the Europa League eliminating Manchester United, Juventus and AS Roma, Sevilla returns to the Champions League and will do so in Group B, before rivals Arsenal, PSV and RC Lens.
Sevilla does not end up having luck in the Champions League group stage draws, with Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund last year and now Arsenal and PSV, but they have managed to avoid the group of death this year in which they are PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United.
Arsenal
Sevilla and Arsenal have only met in the Champions League in one season, resulting in a victory for each. The 2007/08 season gave us two games in which the local team dominated the visitor, with Arsenal winning 3-0 on matchday 1 and Sevilla winning 3-1 on matchday 5.
PSV
PSV and Sevilla have never played in the Champions League against each other, but they have in the Europa League. As with Arsenal, they have only met for one season, in 2022/23, and while Sevilla won the first leg 3-0, PSV won the second leg 2-0.
RC Lens
Sevilla and RC Lens have never met in European competitions, so we will have a new confrontation for both teams this season.
