Today, Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, the draw for the 2023/24 Champions League has just been held, with the group phase of the new edition of the “Orejona” being determined, which has just been won. for Manchester City of England, a team that beat Inter of Italy in the grand final.
But here we will focus on a historic club in Europe such as FC Barcelona, from Spain, which will go in search of its sixth crown (it has won five, in 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015), hand in hand with its coach Xavi Hernández, who knew how to win it as a player four times and now wants to repeat as a coach, at least once.
The cast “Blaugrana” had the following rivals: Porto from Portugal, Shakthar from Ukraine and Royal Antwerp from Belgiumin Group H. A priori, the “Culé” club should have no problems qualifying for the round of 16 of the competition.
FC Barcelona has been favored with the draw because, despite the fact that in football we know that anything can happen, they have had rivals of lesser worth, lower rank and with fewer resources to be able to carry out this tournament. If there were no imponderables, Xavi’s team should be ranked first, and Porto de Portugal, which finished second in the tournament in their country, be their escort.
It should be noted that FCB will play at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium throughout the season for spare parts at the Camp Nou: within the analysis, they will also have another rival who will not play at home at home since Shakthar will do so in Hamburg.
On the social network Twitter, most of the neutrals and also “Culé” fans themselves were pleasantly surprised by the nod that the draw gave them a priori. We review the most occurring memes.
