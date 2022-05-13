Analysis A great, but not mind-blowing experience – that’s what was the premiere of the Nokia Arena World Cup

There will still be room for maneuver for the lion if it intends to surpass many of Tampere’s previous experiences in the spring.

Lions opening match at the World Championships on Friday night. Only a rowdy atmosphere could be expected from such starting points, although there was no puck larger than Norway.

The avalanche of people in lion shirts only reached the auditoriums of the Nokia arena less than a quarter before the start of the game, and in the warm-ups the atmosphere could be described as at most waiting.