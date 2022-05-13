Saturday, May 14, 2022
Analysis A great, but not mind-blowing experience – that’s what was the premiere of the Nokia Arena World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
There will still be room for maneuver for the lion if it intends to surpass many of Tampere’s previous experiences in the spring.

Lions opening match at the World Championships on Friday night. Only a rowdy atmosphere could be expected from such starting points, although there was no puck larger than Norway.

The avalanche of people in lion shirts only reached the auditoriums of the Nokia arena less than a quarter before the start of the game, and in the warm-ups the atmosphere could be described as at most waiting.

See also  Futsal | Portugal tough on futsal - Russia bowed to European Championship final with two goals
