Analysis | A flood of applications at HJK – the club is hunting big fish on the field and in the cabinets

Analysis|After the recruitment mistakes made last year, HJK cannot afford new mistakes, writes HS’s sports editor Ari Virtanen.

The betting league reigning champion HJK’s current season has been a turning point, the kind of which HJK’s management could hardly have imagined in their worst nightmares.

This season has largely been spent correcting the mistakes made last year.

HJK wouldn’t be HJK if it couldn’t fix itself up for a championship fight. At the moment, it has within its reach the main goals of the season, the Veikkausliiga championship and a place in the group stage in the Eurocups.

Another of the main goals is at stake on Thursday evening, when HJK meets FK Dečić in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

HJK goes hunting for the next place in Montenegro with a 1–0 lead after the home win.

At the same time as the search is for the jackpot in the Eurocups, HJK is looking for a solution to the vacuum in the club’s sports management. This season’s confusion has largely been caused by changes in the sports management during the last year.

HJK oy’s board chairman and principal owner Olli-Pekka Lyytikäinen confirms that HJK is currently looking for a new sports director who was dismissed in May Vesa Mäken in place of.

“We decided to spend the summer holidays and then start the search. When Mäki left, we received about fifty applications without applying publicly. These very days we will concretely start the search.”

Inter’s former sporting director Mäki came to the club last September with big speeches. Mäki announced that he wanted the club to take a clear step forward.

Mäki said that the process would be challenging because HJK wants to do player development work and succeed in Europe at the same time.

The process became very challenging after Mäki pushed a Spaniard as his own candidate for head coach Ferran Sibilan. In the winter, it became clear that Sibila could not work as a head coach due to the lack of a coaching license.

“ HJK’s problem is that there are not very many candidates in Finland who could easily fit into the shoes of the sports director.

That mistake ultimately cost Mäe and Sibila their jobs after they were promoted to head coach Ossi Virta and Ferran Sibila, who was transferred to the director of the game process, did not get the team up to championship speed.

Mistakes in team building and preparation for the season have been patched up with a huge number of player acquisitions this summer.

Before When recruiting Mäki, HJK made a mistake in that it did not prepare for the previous director of sports Miika Takkulan to dismissal.

Takkula wanted to reduce his role in HJK oy already in the fall of 2022, and it was clear that he was no longer comfortable in his work role as HJK oy’s director of sports.

When Takkula finally resigned in the summer of 2023, he hired a CEO Aki Riihilahti to the task Mäki. The recruitment process back then seemed hasty.

Last winter, in an interview with HS, Lyytikäinen said that HJK did not explore foreign options for sports director perhaps with the level of seriousness it should have.

Lyytikäinen now says that a week ago, the board of HJK ​​had a discussion about the possibility of a foreign alternative.

“We found that a foreigner [urheilutoimenjohtaja] is an opportunity and a risk. In that, you have to make sure that the applicant is committed to Finland and understands what they are getting into. There were some interesting names among those who registered earlier. We will go through all of them seriously.”

“ After the recruitment mistakes made last year, HJK cannot afford new mistakes.

HJK’s the problem is that there aren’t many candidates in Finland who could easily fit into the role of sports director. The sports director should have international contacts in player recruitment and, in addition, understanding and know-how to develop HJK’s player path.

According to Lyytikainen, the fingers of one hand are enough to count suitable domestic options.

“Of course, one good one is enough.”

Lyytikäinen does not want to evaluate at this stage how the turning of HJK’s season from bottom to top has progressed after Mäki and Sibila were fired.

“Everything is possible, but it is also possible that we will not achieve our goals. There has been a lot of positive development, but there is still a long way to go and the situation is tight.”

“We look for big fish everywhere and we chase it until the end”, says Lyytikäinen about the main goals of the season.

Bridge Haavaa The duties of HJK’s director of sports have been handled by CEO Riihilahti, but that is not a sustainable solution. Lyytikäinen states that HJK needs a sports director this year.

“Basically, we aim to act quickly,” says Lyytikäinen.

The recruitments of Mäki and Sibila were Riihilahti’s responsibility. Lyytikäinen said last winter that he participated in the decisions. After the recruitment mistakes made last year, HJK cannot afford new mistakes. Sibila’s firing might raise the threshold to hire a foreign sports director.

According to the delivery information Toni Korkeakunnsen hiring him as head coach in May was a decision dictated by Olli-Pekka Lyytikainen. Korkeakunnas was a conservative option at that point after previous risky recruitments.

Korkeakunnas, who won the championship last year as a temporary coach, has yet to make the team play well from match to match.

It has been worrying from HJK’s point of view, but at the same time, the fluctuation of game presentations has been partly understandable after all the changes.

This summer’s difficult games have told about how important it is to succeed in building the team in good time and at the same time how important it is to find a good sports director.