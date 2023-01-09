Video games are a mass phenomenon and in one way or another they have always appeared in TV series and movies. Sometimes, however, they also appear a little strange, as in the case of Similar Pocketwhich was the center of a scene in the season 2 of Ginny and Georgia.

Ginny and Georgia is a Netflix TV series, the second season of which has recently arrived on the streaming platform. The show has no direct connection to video games and the Analogue Pocket appeared in one scene, which you can see below, in the form of a gift for Georgia’s son.

One might think that this is a paid advertisement by the makers of Analogue Pocket, but the product name is never specifiedalthough it is clear what it is since the packaging, the console and the charging cable are clearly those of the Analogue Pocket.

One possibility is that someone from the Ginny and Georgia production had an Analogue Pocket at their disposal and decided to use that console to shoot this scene. We haven’t seen the series, but rest assured that the scene wouldn’t have been different if it had been a Nintendo Switch or a Steam Deck, so it’s possible they just used what they had on hand.

The interesting part though is the fact that someone had a Similar Pocketcertainly not the most popular and easily accessible console on the market.

Analogue Pocket is one retro handheld game console which is able to read cartridges of old consoles, such as Game Boy. We have also recently offered you our review: an excerpt below.

“Although there are more versatile and cheaper alternatives for those who simply want to play Game Boy games today, the Analogue Pocket is a great device precisely because it combines the advantages of playing on an original console with its own cartridges and the conveniences of a modern device. Of course it’s something that can be achieved by arming oneself with patience, a soldering iron and tools to modify an old Game Boy, but the Analogue experience will almost certainly remain superior.

“It’s a pity that Bluetooth connectivity and HDMI output are limited to the purchase of an external accessory, but otherwise the gaming experience on the Analogue Pocket is few rivals: thanks to an excellent screen and with a pixel density high quality, but also of the quality of materials and attention to design.In addition, the opening of the hardware to external developers opens up a world of possibilities that borders the library of Game Boy and Game Gear, making Analogue Pocket one of the best retro consoles The only real limitation lies in the very idea of ​​playing old cartridge games with a modern portable console: after all, it will always be more convenient to have a digital library in a single device rather than walking around with a backpack full of games.”