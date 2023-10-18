This week we share with you that the company Analogue created a console named Analogue 3D and that it is capable of playing cartridges Nintendo 64 implementing improvements such as scaling content to 4K resolution.

Now, in an extended interview with Paste magazine, the CEO of AnalogueChristopher Taber, has stated that not even Nintendo could equal what Analogue seeks to achieve with its new product, even if the first created a N64 Classic official, stating that

‘The nature of how software emulation works N64 Even with the most powerful components, it is not possible. It will inevitably result in a mediocre experience.’

So the Analogue 3Dthen you can connect directly to modern televisions, play all cartridges N64 from any region and have four controller ports. In theory, it sounds like the perfect solution if you’re not willing to buy an old CRT TV and a real console. N64.

In fact, Taber goes on to claim that the Analogue 3D will provide players with such an authentic experience that the only other alternative would be to opt for the original console. Nintendo:

‘The context of this generation of video games is really important. All video game systems designed in this era were made to be played on a CRT. The games of N64 They have mixed asset resolutions, among many other things. Scale the first games in 3D that were created for modern televisions is radically more complicated than games 2D. ‘That’s why he 4K It’s so important for games 3D. FPGA more 4K It equals 100 percent control over everything, in every detail. Analog 3D It performs like a masterful master orchestra – a symphony – because, again, everything is designed from scratch, in-house, with complete control over every dynamic. Therefore, every nuance can be calibrated to an unprecedented degree. For me, it’s this or buy a damn one. N64 original and a CRT. End of story’.

It all sounds promising, but we’re definitely keeping an eye on the possible price of this console. Taber states that the Analogue 3D it will be ‘in the range of all our other systems,’ so hopefully we’re not seeing something that breaks your finances.”

Editor’s note: I believe him and it intrigues me. Sorry fans Nintendo But, the company has never done a good job of emulation. Yes, the classic editions are stable and work but enthusiasts are light years away in terms of quality and that has always been known.