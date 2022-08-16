SYou don’t need any electronics, you don’t have to focus, you don’t need exposure metering – and yet it touches your heart. Together with the social media-compatible portrait format, the analogue single camera Kodak Ektar H 35 reduces recordings to a technical minimum. And achieves an emotional maximum. The camera in an attractive retro design with a nod to the style of the 1960s is available for 50 euros and invites you to play creatively with the photograph.

The camera has a lens made up of two lenses with a fixed focal length of 22 millimeters, which in half format (17 × 24 millimeters instead of 36 × 24 millimeters) corresponds to the angle of view of a 35 millimeter lens on a full-frame camera. From the mid-1960s, Olympus’ Pen F in particular represented this format, which doubled the number of exposures per roll of film. Aperture (f 9.5), shutter speed (1/100 second) and focus are fixed on the Kodak Ektar H 35. A quick-release lever has been omitted, the film is transported further with a rotary wheel on the bottom left on the back. After all, there is a classic crank for rewinding the film exposed with 72 exposures. In addition, the only electrical application available is a flashlight.

The classic anticipation of the result

The H 35, developed by Reto from Hong Kong, follows the concept of his own Ultra Wide & Slim wide-angle camera. However, the new point-and-shoot camera under the Kodak brand name looks much more stylish. The front with faux leather trim, which is available in four different colours, also underscores its character as a stylish photo toy. However, this camera should not be a pure toy. After all, it is not only coming onto the market at the height of the renaissance of analog photography, but also stands in the tradition of a working method that consciously takes up the technical limitations of simple cameras. The whole thing has a name that the elderly will remember. 30 years ago, in 1992, the International Lomographic Society was founded.

It is logical that the product designation of the Kodak Ektar H 35 was based on a color negative film that was originally produced from the late 1980s to the late 1990s (there has been a new Ektar 100 since 2008). After all, these emulsions developed in the C-41 process are the most forgiving of the under- and overexposures that inevitably occur with such a camera. If you want to get a feel for working with the new Kodak, but appreciate black and white images, you can try films such as the Ilford XP 2 (ISO 400). This does not work on a silver halide basis, but has an emulsion typical of color negative films and is developed in the C-41 process.







Crucial moment of amateur photography

Whether street photography, snapshots of friends or spontaneous landscape pictures: most users of the H 35 will not have their own darkroom. Once the film with its 72 frames has been exposed and sent to the laboratory, the classic anticipation of the result begins. In an era of instantly available and globally shareable photos and videos, this moment is perhaps especially precious. And while you’re waiting, you can already buy the next films. Because in contrast to disposable cameras, the Kodak is a simple camera that can be used again and again.

Kodak’s history as a camera manufacturer began with a similar product in 1888. These first box cameras were sent to the manufacturer together with the exposed film, and the customer received the developed negatives, prints and the camera together with fresh film. The introduction of the Kodak is considered a pivotal moment in the development of amateur photography. The advertising slogan of the time remained legendary: “You press the button, we do the rest.”





