By Lisandra Paraguassu and Bernardo Caram

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The transition command’s investment to remove Bolsa Família from the spending cap permanently –or at least for four years– weakened the discussion on the adoption of a new fiscal anchor by the future Lula administration, causing discomfort in at least one nucleus that advises on the change of power in Brasilia.

This Wednesday, president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva deepened the discomfort by once again criticizing the mechanism for controlling expenses during his trip to Egypt, mocking the market’s reactions, reflected in the fall in the stock market and the rise in the dollar against the real .

It was the decantation of movements that had already been opposing investors and fund managers, which they read in the so-called Transition PEC, which would initially solve the problems of the 2023 budget, a search for a perennial solution to the restrictions of public accounts, without thinking of a substitute from the ceiling.

Chosen to work in the transition economy group, André Lara Resende, Persio Arida, Nelson Barbosa and Guilherme Mello were left out of the PEC negotiation. This Thursday, the quartet will meet in São Paulo to discuss the impact of the latest movements, including the proposed amendment that will be voted on by Congress.

The meeting takes place after, on Tuesday, Arida, who participated in the toucan governments and works as a kind of seal of moderation for the future government, publicly criticized the PEC. He said that he did not see the exceptional nature of the Bolsa Familia in terms of spending ceilings as necessary.

A source who follows market movements and also circulates among members of the transition is concerned about the signals so far.

“What is happening is the idea that, once this is resolved (Bolsa Família funding), new proposals are no longer needed, because it has already been resolved. There is no need to remove the ceiling and put something else in its place because the ceiling has already been drilled and the roof is broken”, said the source.

The PEC proposes to remove Bolsa Família from the spending cap, allowing the program’s budget to be made outside the limits.

The proposal also includes an authorization for part of the extraordinary income to remain outside the ceiling and can be redirected to investments, within a limit of 23 billion reais, and also proposes to remove donations to universities and funds linked to preservation from the spending ceiling rule. of the environment.

With the exclusion of Bolsa Família from the ceiling, argue the negotiators, the government has two benefits: one of them is being able to spend more with the program and guarantee the 600 reais per family, in addition to including the payment of 150 reais per child up to six years old, a campaign promise by Lula.

The other benefit would be to release the resources at that time reserved for the program within the spending ceiling, 105 billion, to recompose the budget of other areas that were practically decimated, such as Popular Pharmacy, school lunches and Minha Casa, Minha Vida.

Within the transition team, in fact, the possible measures to replace the spending cap –which, since running as a candidate, Lula has promised to end– are for the future.

Asked about where this discussion would be, the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, coordinator of the transition, said that the “issue of fiscal anchoring will be discussed more calmly, it is not at this time.”

Leader of the PT in the Chamber, and one of the PEC negotiators, Deputy Reginaldo Lopes (MG), also says that this is a discussion that can be held in the future.

“It’s no use voting for the PEC for a year and a year from now having to vote for another one. It’s bad for the economy, it’s bad for the market, that’s how you start to create mistrust”, he defended. “The economic team and President Lula himself, during the year 2023, with time, with peace of mind, we can reopen this debate. Perhaps new legislation in the future could combine social responsibility goals with fiscal responsibility goals.”

The executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI, linked to the senate), Daniel Couri, assesses that the full and permanent withdrawal of Bolsa Família from the ceiling accounting “greatly discourages” the new government and Congress to work to approve a structural reform to create a new fiscal framework for the country.

“In 2023, debt growth is already contracted, even if Jair Bolsonaro had won. The issue is that this is accumulating going forward, without any indication that there will be a commitment to public accounts. Signage is very bad,” he said.

For Couri, if the new management was interested in signaling fiscal commitment, it could propose a deadline requirement in the PEC for approval of the new framework. Another fiscally positive indication, according to him, would be to remove the social program from the fiscal rule, but lowering the ceiling.

“If the government’s assessment was only that Bolsa Família should not be within the ceiling, technically the correct thing would be to remove it from the ceiling, but adjust the base, lower the ceiling. This would show a ceiling pressed again in 2023 and could lead to a change (in the framework)”, he said.

If confirmed, the solution only via PEC, without a future fiscal anchor, goes against what had been signaled by Lula’s advisors during the campaign – the PT himself, however, never spoke of the subject.

During the campaign, as Reuters showed, economists involved in the preparation of the government program were working with two main hypotheses to replace the spending ceiling.

One of them was the return of the primary surplus targets as the country’s main fiscal anchor, but not with a fixed value, but with bands that allow it to be adjusted according to economic cycles. The measure would give the government more freedom to adjust public investments according to economic needs.

The second proposal foresaw a rule for readjusting the expenditure limit by the IPCA and by another indicator, not yet defined, but which would make room for real growth in expenditure. The idea, proposed by Fernando Haddad in his 2018 government program, is that growth above inflation would take place mainly in expenses considered “noble” –infrastructure and social spending-– avoiding constraints, as currently happens with the ceiling, which prevent the government to invest more even with a higher revenue than expected.

The expectation is that the technical group of economics in transition, precisely the quartet formed by Guilherme Mello, Nelson Barbosa, Pérsio Arida and André Lara Resende, will return to the subject in the fiscal anchor proposals to be presented to Lula. Politically, however, the debate is postponed.