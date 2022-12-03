allison shepherd Y Erick Elera They are a couple from the world of entertainment who have managed to stay away from scandals. Proof of this is the solid relationship they have and that they often show off on their social networks. Recently, the duo celebrated their six-year relationship and took the opportunity to send each other romantic messages on their social platforms.

Allison Pastor’s romantic message to Erick Elera for his 6th anniversary

Last Monday, November 28, the athlete Allison Pastor posted a series of graphs of moments that had her and Erick Elera as protagonists. The postcards showed some of her walks, trips and photo sessions of her.

Of course, his publication was accompanied by a significant message for their six years as a couple. “ Happy anniversary, on a day like today, six years ago, after several attempts, you said yes, ha ha, and yes, you are the best thing that could happen to me. Love you! ”, wrote the former member of “Queens of the show” in her post.

Erick Elera and Allison Pastor have been in a romantic relationship for 6 years. Photo: Allison Pastor/Instagram

Erick Elera’s ex-wife sends a message to the actor and Allison Pastor

The messages of congratulations from television friends and relatives of the couple did not take long. Such was the case of the actress Analía Rodríguez, the ex-wife of the “Child with a Fish Face”, who on multiple occasions has shown to have a cordial and friendly relationship with Allison Pastor and Erick Elera.

The also singer did not hesitate to express her happiness for the special date between the couple. “ Congratulations guys. May there be many more years. God bless you always. Happy Anniversary! ”Rodriguez wrote.