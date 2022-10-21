The American Hans Niemann sued the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, world champion, and the Chess.com platform for accusations of cheating in some chess games, with the aim of receiving compensation of one hundred million dollars.

‘This is not a game’

Niemann was recently accused of “probably cheating” more than a hundred times, according to Chess.com data, and the American grandmaster filed a lawsuit in Missouri’s Eastern District Court against Carlsen, Chess.com and player Hikaru Nakamura. , reports ‘The Wall Street Journal’.

According to Niemann’s lawyers, Carlsen, Nakamura and Chess.com are collaborating to remove the American player from the chess world and are highlighted in the lawsuit. the financial relationships that exist between Carlsen and Chess.com, the leading internet chess platform.

In particular, Niemann’s lawyers maintain that Chess.com is supporting Carlsen because the platform is making a significant economic investment, in excess of 80 million, to acquire the ‘Play Magnus’ app, from the Norwegian champion.

“This is not a game. The defense has destroyed Niemann’s life simply because he had the talent, dedication and courage to beat the so-called ‘King of Chess,'” Niemann’s lawyers said, in statements collected by ‘The Wall Street Journal’.

“My lawsuit speaks for itself,” Niemann wrote on Twitter.

The events date back to last September, when Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating after losing against this rival in a face-to-face match at the Sinquefield Cup in San Luis (USA).

In that case, Niemann, number 49 in the world ranking, had ended Carlsen’s streak of 53 games without losing. That loss, and suspicions about his opponent on the board, led Carlsen to withdraw from the tournament after three rounds and a few days later to abandon, in just two moves, his game against the same opponent in the Julius Baer online tournament. .

Niemann, 19, confessed after the first incident that he had cheated online when he was 12 and 16, but denied ever cheating on the live board.

The Chess.com platform reveals, on the contrary, that Niemann cheated more times and more recently than he admitted.

In more than one hundred games played on said portal, including some in tournaments with cash prizes at stake and until the year 2020 inclusive, although a 72-page report acknowledges that it does not have “concrete statistical data that Niemann cheated in the game he won against Carlsen, nor in any other game in chess on the board”.

Chess.com assured that he has not received any pressure from the Norwegian and that he did not anticipate any of his decisions, in addition to specifying that Carlsen was not aware of the suspensions imposed by the platform on Niemann until he himself confessed them publicly.

The portal, which claims to have 90 million users, uses various methods to detect illegal external help in its games, analyzing, among other things, the coincidences of the movements made by a player with those recommended by the computer modules, currently unbeatable for any human.

