The Anahuac University Mexico reported this Friday, February 24, that in accordance with its own internal regulations, They do not have the power to take away the doctoral degree from Minister Yasmín Esquivel.

In a statement, they assured that they are governed by their internal regulations, in addition to a national and international legal framework.

They assured that despite the notes published by the media regarding the thesis presented by Esquivel Mossa for the Doctorate in Business Law at the Faculty of Law, in which they accuse that he plagiarized at least 50% of it, they did not they can do nothing about it.

The foregoing, due to the fact that the current regulation “which recognizes academic integrity and penalizes faults, establishes that from the three years following the issuance of the doctoral examination certificate, it is not possible to carry out an action that questions it” .

They also justified themselves by pointing out that they now have the technology that allows them to detect situations in order to review the degree papers, something they did not have when Yasmín Esquivel presented her thesis.

Read more:

Urgent resignation of Minister Yasmín Esquivel for second plagiarism

“They are oversights, not plagiarism”: Yasmín Esquivel responds to El País for her doctoral thesis

Despite saying that they will not punish alleged plagiarism, they assured that it is necessary to reflect deeply on university regulations.