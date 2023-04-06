Mexico.- At the age of 81 actor Andrés García passed away in Acapulco, Guerrero, due to cirrhosis of the liver, news that has gone around the world and has generated all kinds of reactions, just as happened with anahí.

Through her social networks, the Mexican actress and singer she said goodbye devastated to Andréswith whom he had a very good friendly relationship, because it was as if they were father and daughter.

“I can’t find the words… I thank God for giving me the gift of your love. I know you are already in a better place. I will love you and remember you all my life with all my heart, my beloved Andrés,” Anahí said sincerely. about the death of the famous actor.

But that was not all, the artist also had an emotional gesture that has only sparked positive reactions and that is He sent a beautiful crown of white flowers to the actor’s house with a message that shows their unique bond.

“I love you forever”can be read in the center of the beautiful floral arrangement that Anahí sent to Andrés García’s house after the news of his sad death was released.