After it was announced that Christian Chavez, Maite Perroni, Dulce María and Christopher Uckermann they had started a legal battle with his former manager Guillermo Rosas for alleged fraud during the last tour of RBD, Manuel Velascohusband Anahihe revealed in an interview for the program Windowing that it is unlikely that the singer will tour with the musical group again.

According to the 44-year-old politician, the artist prefers to dedicate herself to her family and wants to pay attention to the education of her children, Emiliano, four years old, and Manuel, seven years old: “I remember when the tour started, at the first concert, Well, the next day I returned with the children so they could go to school, and then it was also seen that they could have private teachers so that they wouldn’t miss the school year, so it is more complicated in our case,” he explained.

In addition, the singer’s husband revealed the reasons why his name does not appear in the class action lawsuit against Guillermo Rosas and assured that it was Anahí who left the responsibility to her teammates because she totally trusts them: “CWhen the president of the company was changed, who at the time was the manager, my wife supported one of her colleagues, who in this case was the president, another the vice president and another the treasurer, she gave them that vote of confidence and they are the ones who make the decisions for the company“he declared.

What has Anahí said about the lawsuit against Guillermo Rosas?

Manuel Velasco also stressed that Anahí wants everything to be clarified, therefore, both agree to let the lawyers and the corresponding authorities take charge of the case. In fact, the singer said in previous days that she had initiated another, more extensive audit at her expense with a “very prestigious international firm.”

However, let us remember that at the beginning of this controversy she and her husband were linked to the fraud, since the program Gossip not like I affirm that Anahi was in cahoots with Guillermo Rosassince the millionaire embezzlement would have served to support Manuel Velasco’s political campaign:“Guillermo Rosas himself, in collusion with Manuel Velasco, and pay attention because Anahí would also know about this millionaire theft from the RBD Tour, to finance Manuel Velasco’s political campaign,”he pointed CerianiThere were even users on social networks who supported this theory because when the lawsuit was made public, the actress was not included in the plaintiffs.

For this reason, the actress also broke her silence almost immediately to defend herself and assured that everything that had been said was completely false, since she was only a member of RBD and had nothing to do with administrative activities: “I have never had anything to do with the administrative issues of the tour or the company. I am not the president, I am simply another member of RBD, until the last of my days I will be part of RBD“he explained

