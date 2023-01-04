The present of andres garcia not very good. The iconic Mexican actor is going through his health problems, which have caused an incredible fight in his family. In the midst of the controversy, many personalities have shown him their support in the face of adversity. Among them is anahí, who went to visit the artist at his home in Acapulco. The singer shared the event on her social networks.

Anahí visits Andrés García at the beginning of 2023

Through its instagramthe former member of RBD He uploaded content about the visit, which took place in this new year. In one of the stories, it is possible to see anahí kissing andres garcia on one of the cheeks while hugging him very affectionately.

In another post, both posed with their partners. The actor appears with his wife, while the composer shines with her husband Manuel Velasco.

Anahi’s story Photo: Anahi/Instagram

One of many displays of affection

This moment is not the first shared by both artists. On multiple occasions, anahí has shown a lot of affection to Andres Garcia. “I adore you with all my heart. You know that you count on me unconditionally. In this life you have to have a good memory and never forget who was good to you, ”he wrote in another publication.

“If people really knew all the time and the love that you and Margarita gave me in my adolescence, they would know all the gratitude that is in my heart. Now it’s my turn and everything that is in my hands I will always do. My family loves you because they know the story perfectly. Here I am for you, as I tell you every day in private, ”she added.