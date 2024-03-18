A few days ago there was a rumor that Anahí would have distanced herself from the RBD for mistreatment by her colleagues and friends during the 'Soy Rebelde Tour', rumors that have grown rapidly after the baptism celebration of Lía, Maite Perroni's daughter, and Puente was the only one absent.

The RBD met again at little Lía's baptism, however, it was Anahí the only one who was not presentalthough it should be remembered that Alfonso Herrera is another member of the band who is not present at any of the events or meetings.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Photographs and videos of the event have gone viral on Instagram, where you can see Maite Perroni, her daughter, Christopher Uckermann, Christian Chávez and Dulce María posing happily, but the big absentee is Anahí.

It is worth remembering that a few days ago, Gustavo Adolfo Infante announced that the RBD 'were constantly being rude to Anahí', allegedly ignoring her on stage and speaking badly about her, a topic that none of those involved have touched on since it arose.

Anahí the only RBD absent at the baptism of Maite Perroni's daughter

Hence, Anahí decided not to be present on the next RBD tour, as well as Maite Perroni, who announced her definitive retirement from music to focus on her family.

So far, Anahí has ​​not commented on what they have been talking about her.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp