Anahí Puente, protagonist of the iconic Mexican series ‘Rebelde’, she has had a successful career from an early age, being greatly loved by the public. Thousands of fans hope to see her again as Mia Colucci in the recent international tour ‘I’m a rebel Tour’. Nevertheless, In a recent interview with López Dóriga, Anahí revealed that she had faced difficult times during her heyday in the industry, becoming a victim of bullying and dealing with eating disorders since she was 17 years old.. In this article, we provide you with all the details of his story.

The hard school stage of Anahí Puente

Anahí Puente began her career in ‘Chiquilladas’ when she was barely 2 years old, and since then she hasn’t been able to get completely out of the spotlight. However, this early start of her artistic career had a negative impact on her school stage, since she was a victim of bullying, she felt excluded and lacked experiences typical of her age.

Currently, he is participating in the international tour 'Soy rebelde tour', which is a great joy for all the passionate fans of the beloved Mexican series.

At the age of 7, she began to notice that she was famous and different from the rest of the children her age. She couldn’t attend children’s parties because of her drama classes, and at nine years old she had to cut off her cherished hair because she felt she needed to be more ‘professional’ to get a good part on a soap opera. At age 11, she experienced what she herself describes as the most traumatic months of her life as she was bullied by her schoolmates. She got to the point of crying every night longing to be accepted and loved by her classmates.

“They were the most traumatizing months of my life. How cruel that children, young people, adolescents can be… It was very hard, they stuck gum in my hair, they pulled out the snot, how ugly that I say this, but they smeared it on my uniform, they even told me what not to say ”he confessed to Dóriga.

Anahí, a survivor of anorexia nervosa

“Sometimes I would go more than five or six days without eating; I would eat a grapefruit or ice to trick my stomach. Then came the binge eating and yes, as they have mocked so much, I vomited a lot,” says the Mexican artist, recounting her struggle with eating problems, which began due to his desire to fit the beauty standards that were required of him to continue being the protagonist of television series. These stereotypes marked how she should be as a young woman at her age.

Anahí Puente suffered harassment from the press, which harassed her looking for answers about her eating disorders. Photo: Instagram/Anahí

Even the vocalist of the musical group RBD came to suffer cardiac arrest as a result of her poor diet. “My heart couldn’t take it anymore. If my cousin didn’t take me to the hospital and the medical team didn’t take action, I don’t know what would have happened. My body couldn’t take it anymore, I spent three weeks recovering. Even in the hospital, I took off the serum because I thought it was I was going to get fat; when the staff was careless, I would go to vomit,” he says.

Finally, she managed to overcome her illness and the harassment of the press, who insisted on getting the scoop on the artist’s confession about her eating problems, thanks to her television projects, which occupied her time and fueled her desire to live.