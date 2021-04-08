More in love than ever! Anahí Puente surprised her husband with a romantic greeting on their day where she expressed her great love.

This Wednesday, April 7, Manuel Velazco He is 41 years old, so he received a great detail from the singer through his social networks.

Through his Instagram account, Anahí posted in his stories a series of short videos where the politician is seen conducting campaigns and tours when he was running for governor of Chiapas (Mexico).

“Congratulations my Güero”, “Thank you life”, “I love you”, “You are the Best,” “You deserve all the best in this life. God bless you, thank you for existing. I love you ”, it is read as a legend of each clip that the actress also shared in her networks.

That was not all, she also shared a photo where she shows her husband lying next to their two children.

In 2015, Anahi and Manuel Velasco Coello, who at that time was governor of Chiapas, got engaged in marriage in the cathedral of San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico. Soon after, their first child, Manuel Velasco, was born on January 17, 2017, after a while the spouses announced the arrival of a second baby, Emiliano, who was born on February 2, 2020.