The also singer Anahí de Cárdenas revealed details about how the friendship with the daughters of the TV host, Andrés Hurtado, was born.

Last March 4, Anahí de Cárdenas visited the set of “Saturday with Andrés”. The beloved national actress said that she spent time in the city of Los Angeles, United States, in search of better opportunities for her artistic career; however, her stay there was complicated because she missed the warmth of her friends and family. As a result of this event, she revealed that she started a conversation with Jossety Hurtado, who, when she was in that city, did not hesitate to pick her up and invite her to the house she has in that country. “I told her: ‘help me, I don’t know who to stop with, I’m alone’, and she tells me, ‘come home.’ She picked me up, she took me to lunch with Genesis ”pointed out the also singer.

Anahí de Cárdenas praises the daughters of Andrés Hurtado for their hospitality

“You have no idea how grateful I feel to them because they have treated me with their false sister”were the words of cardenaswho reported that the Hurtado sisters They helped her combat the difficult time she was going through by staying away from her loved ones. “I arrived with one hand in front and one hand behind without knowing anyone, without having anything”said the actress. She also took the opportunity to congratulate Andres Hurtado for raising his daughters, whom he praised for being women “so amazing, strong and determined”. Given this, the ex-comedian He was moved and surprised by the words of the Peruvian interpreter.

The Hurtado sisters have published, on social networks, various photographs and videos next to Anahí de Cárdenas. Photo: capture Instagram

Jossety Hurtado sent an emotional message to Anahí

Anahí de Cárdenas She thanked Jossety Hurtado and Génesis Hurtado through her Instagram account not only for the change of look they gave her, but also for helping her bring out her best version. “You are such incredible, strong, passionate women that just being with you absolutely changes my vibe”wrote the actress on their social networks.

Given this, Jossety Hurtado He did not hesitate to send an emotional message to the also singer whom they welcomed in the United States. “Ani you deserve the whole world. I’m so proud of you. It is not easy to leave your country to start from 0, I love active people who are always fighting to fulfill their dreams. You don’t know how happy it makes me, here you have us”were the words of the daughter of Andres Hurtado.

How was the friendship between Anahí de Cárdenas and Jossety Hurtado born?

in conversation with Andres Hurtado, Anahí de Cárdenas indicated that he met Jossety Hurtado when they belonged to the cast of “My love the wachiman”series produced by Michelle Alexander in 2014.

Although both had taken different directions, the phone call he made cardenas to the eldest daughter of Andrés Hurtado, while she was on US soil, was the opportunity to resume their friendship.