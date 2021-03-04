Through her Instagram stories, Anahí de Cárdenas answered several questions from her fans, who wanted to know about the status of breast cancer treatment and her future projects on a personal level.

The actress said that she would like to be a mother in the future, but clarified that she must first make sure that she is free of Cancer.

“I would like to have children, at some point I probably will. I still have to wait a few years for my treatment to finish. So there is a little time left, “he said. Anahí de Cárdenas on their Instagram stories.

Also, the singer, who will return to acting together with Renzo Schuller, revealed that having breast cancer was an experience from which she learned a lot.

“It changed my life, it changed it for the better. I learned to see life with different eyes, to see the glass as half full and I would not change it for anything. To be alive, with health, with love. It is the only thing that matters “, commented the interpreter of” Gemini “.

Anahí de Cárdenas talks about the fight against cancer

On February 4, World Cancer Day was commemorated, Anahí de Cárdenas took advantage of that date to send a message of reflection.

“Because prevention is the cure … It is our duty to investigate and if fear invades us and we fall, we get up again. Because cancer is for the brave. Because we fight every day. Because nobody has bought life, “he wrote on Instagram.

“Thousands of patients cannot be treated nor can they continue with their treatments, which is essential and of the utmost urgency … Health is a basic need, not a privilege,” he added. Anahí de Cárdenas.

