Come back strong! In the last gala of Artist of the year, Anahí de Cárdenas He worried all his followers by not appearing on the program. However, the artist said that she is back and explained why we did not see her in the talent competition.

The actress captivated the entire audience with her show, where she played Selena Quintanilla, on the first date of the space hosted by Gisela Valcárcel. Therefore, he assured that he continues in the contest and that his absence was due to an agreement he had with the production for a few days.

“I know that many were expecting to see me in the artist of the year this Saturday, but I had already agreed with the production that that Saturday I was not going to be. I’m back this coming Saturday and I promise to give a super performance for the past week and for this Saturday so I’m going to be full ”, He counted on his Instagram.

However, Anahí de Cárdenas mentioned that she also felt a little delicate in health, so she decided to undergo a test to rule out COVID-19.

“Right now I feel a little sick, but I’m sure I’m going to feel better later. I already took my test, I hope it comes out negative, “said the renowned national actress.

