Anahí de Cárdenas He has a wide artistic career within the Peruvian film and television world. And it is that the Peruvian artist enjoys a great talent that has led her, from a very young age, to be summoned to develop curious characters in different audiovisual projects. In a recent interview with Giancarlo ‘Flaco’ Granda, the model also declared whether it bothers her to be called to play pituca girl roles.

YOU CAN SEE: Anahí de Cárdenas: how many years apart is she with her husband Elías Maya?

What did Anahí de Cárdenas say about her pituca characters?

Anahí de Cárdenas was invited to the journalist’s YouTube channel Giancarlo ‘Skinny’ Granda in which he referred to his artistic career. “Do you think that you have been stigmatized as an actress in the role of the pituca girl?”he asked interviewer. “Lifetime”answered the also model In the beginning.

Along these lines, the journalist asked her how she copes with being pigeonholed in pituca characters. “Good. It is better to have a job than not to have one. It is a character that is very comfortable for me, that I started doing from a very young age so it is very fun, I have taken the juice out of it, I have squeezed it. But for many years now I have been doing different things,” said De Cárdenas.

Given this, Granda stressed to the actress that often she is left with that stigma. “But forever I’ll be the pituca girl. And it is that people remember the actors in their most emblematic characters, in their early years or when their personality shone the brightest. Although the actors and actresses may have more characters, he will always be remembered for this important role that marked a milestone in his history, “she also remarked. singer.

“At some point in my life I used to say: ‘what a rage, I don’t want to do this’, but then you grow up and you have to be grateful for the things that happen to you, whether they are positive or negative,” he added. Cardenas.

YOU CAN SEE: Anahí de Cárdenas reveals that she did not want to go on television: “I did not like it”

Did Anahí de Cárdenas not want to enter television?

In conversation with Giancarlo Granda, Anahí de Cárdenas pointed out that although her first appearance on TV occurred when she was 10 years old, years later she returned to the small screen after being called up as a model for “Habacilate” when she was still a college student.

In this regard, the model confessed that she did not want to be on that TV program hosted by Raúl Romero for this reason.

“I didn’t want to be on the show because I didn’t like ‘TV’. I had never been to a television set, I did not know. I didn’t like it for the simple fact that it was something I didn’t see, I didn’t see ‘TV’. It wasn’t a thing that said ‘I’d love to work there’”held.

#Anahí #Cárdenas #reveals #bothers #called #pituca #characters #film