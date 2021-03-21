The actress Anahí de Cárdenas He managed to recover the money that was stolen from his bank account by phishing, which consists of the impersonation of official entities to acquire the victim’s data.

The Peruvian artist was calmer after going through moments of anguish. Hours before, he had announced that he would not stop until he recovered his savings and even assured that he would go next Monday to Indecopi to file your complaint.

In record time, the actress was able to give good news to her followers. Through his Instagram stories, he thanked the bank BBVA for taking charge of his stolen money, but asked him to also act in the same way with many victims who fall into this type of theft.

“I’m already much calmer thanks to all of you. The BBVA He acknowledged the theft and returned my money. Hopefully they take the same process with all the people who are having the same problem, “he said.

“Thank you very much, how good that this issue was resolved. Now I can breathe. Thanks for taking care of this so quickly, I appreciate it. I understand that I am in a privileged position and every day I appreciate that, but I also ask the banks to take charge because that exists ”, added Anahí de Cárdenas.

The actress’s complaint served as an example to prevent many people who also received the malicious message.

On Thursday, March 19, Anahí de Cárdenas said that she entered a link that came to her as a text message on her mobile phone. In this they asked her to register her data to see if she had been considered on the list of beneficiaries of the 600 soles bond.

However, after registering, her bank account presented “strange movements” that led her to make a public complaint against the Peruvian bank BBVA.

