Anahí de Cárdenas again referred to the process of Cancer who lived during the last months through his social networks. A follower asked a question on the subject and the actress said she was grateful for all the lessons that the disease gave her.

“Could you rescue something from that horrible disease that you suffered?”, Was the doubt of one of the users of Instagram. The singer also did not hesitate to respond and jovially stressed that her diagnosis was something that positively transformed her.

“Of course yes. It changed my life and it changed it for the better. I learned to see life with different eyes, to see the glass half full and I would not change it for anything “, said the interpreter of” Gemini “.

Anahí de Cárdenas, who recently revealed that she will return to acting together with Renzo Schuller, added that one of the things that makes her happy is knowing that she is currently healthy and free of the breast cancer that afflicted her last year: “Being alive, with health, with love. It is the only thing that matters ”.

Anahí de Cárdenas commemorated World Cancer Day

The Peruvian actress recalled World Cancer Day on social networks and wrote a moving message that described her recovery process and exposed the deficiencies that still exist in the health system.

“Because prevention is the cure … It is our duty to investigate and if fear invades us and we fall, get up again. Because cancer is for the brave. Because we fight every day. Because nobody has bought life, “he said. Anahí de Cárdenas On Instagram.

