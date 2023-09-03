The intrepid mermaid comes to the surface to understand the world of humans and in search of answers to the current problems of contamination in her world. In addition, she wants her father Triton, master and lord of the ocean depths, to reflect that men are not so bad. On the surface, she will also meet Américo, a marine biologist who loves the sea and with whom she will find many things in common.

The actress Anahí de Cárdenas is Malvina Escalabrina, the antagonist of Sirena, the musical, directed by Vania Masías and written by Mariana Silva. The season will go from September 14 to October 1, at the NOS theater of the PUCP.

“Having this character is like coming full circle for me, from my child side. In fact, one of the Disney movies I liked the most was The Little Mermaid, I’ve seen it so many times, I know the dialogues by heart. Forget it, in love with the girl from the Disney version and after the new version, which I also found incredible. So, that they have called me to be the character of Malvina Escalabrina, which is a version of Úrsula, the truth for me is a complete circle, ”says the actress at a stop in rehearsals.

“Malvina is a delicious character, the truth is I swear on my life that I don’t see it as a challenge, but more as a responsibility. I’ve always wanted to do this type of villain, a cartoon villain, but the difference is that she’s not bad, just bad. Malvina Escalabrina, before being an octopus, was a mermaid who falls in love with a human, and Triton forbids her to see him and throws her out of the kingdom. Thus, she goes to live alone in a cave and becomes an octopus living with that pain in her heart, which finally turns into rage, anger, and she wants to do everything possible to destroy Triton and make him feel what she felt”.

The actress and singer adds that the situation that Malvina is experiencing is similar to that of a human being. “When something bad happens to someone and they feel a lot of pain, the first thing we want to do is hold the rest responsible and not look at us, not take responsibility.”

The setting is a look, in addition, at values, self-esteem, empathy and resilience.

Yes, and it also has a very nice look for caring for the environment. It educates a lot, there are texts and details added by Mariana Silva with nice data, like the fact that the prince is a biologist. It is a beautiful show that the whole family can go to. The dancers are top notch and the performances are hilarious. My colleagues shine, I am very lucky to be working with them.

—You who have been in all genres, what does the musical give you?

“Oops, bring me back to life. It’s like a breath of fresh air. Being on stage, singing and dancing in a funny musical comedy is unique. Although my character is the antagonistic part of this whole story, she is a bad guy with humor.

“What do you have left for the rest of the year?”

—At the same time as the premiere of Sirena, the musical, we premiered the film Forbidden to Leave by Sandro Ventura. And in November I’m taking Té de tias to Los Angeles with Ximena Galiano, Alessandra Barandiarán and Karla Bacigalupo, Peruvian actresses who live there. And I continue with my NGO Previene Perú, by October we hope to be able to do the dynamics so that we can do free therapies for patients with breast cancer.

