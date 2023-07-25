Anahí de Cárdenas She is a Peruvian actress who has always stood out on the national scene for her work as an artist. The influencer’s personality always showed the reality of her life, despite the fact that this did not always go down well with the public. Like the time she told that she had a personality disorder in response to criticism from the media for certain attitudes. However, the scandal was never the reason to make herself known, because she always stood out for her talent.

A few years ago, Anahí de Cárdenas became a symbol of the fight against breast cancer when she revealed that she was going through such an oncological process. Thanks to early detection of the disease, the singer was saved and today she lives one of her best moments together with her husband, the lawyer Elijah Maya, to whom he has just dedicated a few lines on social networks. Do you want to know what the dancer told? Next, we will give you all the details.

How did Anahí de Cárdenas and Elías Maya meet?

The actress Anahí de Cárdenas is very active on her social networks, but her moments with her husband Elijah Maya They are the ones who share the least on their platforms, because they always keep their intimate life away from the screens and their partner is not a public figure. On July 24, he broke her routine and decided to share a romantic post of hers with a photo of her and the lawyer who stole her heart. In the legend, she recounted details of the moment they met.

Anahí de Cárdenas dedicated a tender message to her husband Elías Maya. Photo: IG composition by @anahidec

“I would pass your photo (photo 1) to my friends asking if they knew you so they could give me your references and it is that you are ‘inestokeable’. I only found that photo on networks and I liked you a lot,” the post began. In addition, he expressed the difficult situation they went through when they saw each other for the first time: “When we started dating, they coincidentally operated on us the same day. (Photo 2) I left the clinic and went to look for you the day after yours. There I met all your family, tucked into your bed at the clinic. ‘Get in, come with me’ you said to me. And I’m very obedient.”

The model Anahí de Cárdenas not only dedicated herself to writing how much she loved her life partner, but also made it clear that, according to her beliefs, they already knew each other before they knew it: “Believe it or not, our birthdays make the master number 11, which means that we know each other from other lives and that we have a soul contract. (Photo 9 sunset in Jerusalem) So you’re fried, because in our next life and so on, we will continue to meet.”

Who is Elías Maya, the husband of Anahí de Cárdenas?

Elijah Maya He is known in the Peruvian show business for being the husband of Anahí de Cárdenas. Until his marriage to the artist, his identity was kept secret because he is not a media figure. In fact, the publications that the influencer made on her social networks were scarce and his personal account was not shown, but the formalization of his commitment to the actress made the media know more about him. The influencer’s couple studied Right in the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP) and graduated as a lawyer.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his profession by working at the firm Osterling Lawyers for more than two years and later joined as a corporate lawyer for Ocean Seafood until 2020. In 2019 he did a master’s degree in Business Administration and Management at Centrum PUCP. To support her spouse in her fight against breast cancer, they created the organization Prevent Peru, which in 2020 held a virtual music festival to raise funds that went to the Food Bank of Peru and the Peruvian Cancer Foundation.

From August 2020 to the present, he works as a production manager at Doktuz. In addition to that work, the attorney Elijah Maya works at as CEO for Explore Coffee from November 2022.

What is the trajectory of Anahí de Cárdenas?

Anahi Alejandra de Cárdenas Belmont She is an artist who was born on June 14, 1983. She grew up in a wealthy family, which is why she studied in prestigious schools until she finished her secondary studies and entered the San Ignacio de Loyola University to study Graphic Design. From a very young age it was clear to her that she wanted to dedicate herself to show business and, for this reason, she began to appear in advertising commercials until in 2004 she made her debut on television as a model for the program ‘Habacilar’, in which she worked for a little over two years and, at the same time, she walked on as many catwalks as she was invited to.

In 2006 she began her career as an actress for the television series ‘Esta sociedad’. From those first two appearances of her as an interpreter, the content creator gained more experience and that gave her more possibilities to develop in new projects in cinema and theater. In 2011 she internationalized her in the Peruvian and American film ‘186 Dollars of Freedom’. However, her talent was not limited to the performing arts, but she exploited her potential in singing and dancing.

Currently, the number of tapes, productions on the small screen and in the theater are innumerable. To all her work as an actress, her work as an influencer is added, since she has discovered a platform on social networks to reach more followers and retain them with the brands that she advertises.