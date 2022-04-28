Anahi de Cardenas returns to stage Té de tías, the musical comedy that he began writing more than five years ago in parallel to a season at the Municipal Theater. “It was born when he was doing a play in Prelude. Denisse (Dibós) is a genius, if it weren’t for her, there would be no musical theater in Peru. She has trained me”, she tells us between the rehearsals of the play that she reruns on Tuesday at the Ricardo Palma theater.

The comedy about four friends who meet again after a year and a half is obviously updated by the pandemic. “It is a play written by a woman, about women, but I think the chemistry we have is so cool, that any man or woman can see someone reflected”, comment and add. “All the characters are inspired by parts of me. We are a gray scale, but we have all the colors inside.

As part of the blockbuster Do not tell me spinster, points out that there are certain changes since the premiere of the film in 2018. “There is a before and after, because I feel that there are more women who are writing. Not necessarily our life is governed around men. I mean, we have jobs, pets, friends, we have everything. I think that more and more projects are going to be seen in which the concept and the center of the story have nothing to do with falling in love. They have to do with personal fulfillment, and that’s interesting.”

YOU CAN SEE: Anahí de Cárdenas explains why she injects vitamins after beating cancer

“What I write I get out of me”

After the release of her book #Fuck cancer, the actress is more focused on writing theater and making music. “I’m trying to finish a play and I want to do it before I start writing another book.” She will shortly present a musical project and will accompany each song with a video clip under a theme as a concept.

Anahí de Cárdenas published in 2021 the book #Fuck Cancer Side B with the publisher Penguin Random House. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

“It’s called ‘Growing pain’, as if trying to say ‘the pains of growth’. There are three different songs, the first one is a ballad and the third one is absolutely for dancing. I am creating this concept around the growth and evolution of women through the years. At the beginning we were subject to our husband and our house, and that changes in the 80’s, the woman begins to look for her own path and finds who she wants to be. In the third song she comes out as a triumphant creature that emerges from the water reborn to live fully as she provokes, without prejudice, without feeling tied down by anything.

So, beyond the book, are all your projects testimonials?

Yes, everything I do, what I write, I get from myself and from my own experience and my growth process, I like to share it. I think that’s what being an artist is all about, sharing what you have inside and managing to connect with other people and make them feel identified with what you live. Emotions are like that, they are universal and I think it’s a nice company.

YOU CAN SEE: Anahí de Cárdenas announces engagement with her boyfriend with romantic photos

There is an audience that follows you based on your testimony about cancer and the organization you lead. What projects do you have?

In October we have the campaign with the foundation. It’s torture for families to be waiting for dates for so long, it’s horrible. I feel that the system is broken from its foundations. It is unfortunate. I feel that health, as well as education, is a right, it should not be a privilege. So, from our corner, I founded Prevent Peru, but we don’t just focus on breast cancer, we give psychological therapies, we have helped community pots, we did a concert and we managed to donate 400,000 soles. We are active in doing something from our trenches, because if we wait for the governments to do it, we are going to wait forever.