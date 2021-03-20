Anahí de Cárdenas was affected by saying that she was scammed by criminals. According to his social networks, he was the victim of a robbery under the phishing modality.

The Peruvian artist, who recently announced the launch of her new song “Dignidad”, used her social networks to inform her followers how they extracted the money from her bank account.

As he related, he entered a link that came as a text message to his mobile phone.

“They sent me a text message, supposedly from BBVA, telling me to press this link to see if I qualified for the 600 bonus. (…) I said ‘let’s see if I apply’. I clicked on the link, they asked me for my ID and the page never appeared “, said the actress in her stories of Instagram.

“Hours later they call me like 20 times. It was the bank telling me that there were strange movements in my account. I went to see and they do not know the amount of money they have thrown away, “said the singer.

Anahí de Cárdenas He expressed his annoyance at how they robbed him and asked that the aforementioned bank make him recover his money.

“Hopefully the bank will replace it for me because you put your money in the bank hoping that they will take care of it and it cannot be that with only my ID they can access my accounts, “he added.

Finally, he asked his followers to do not reply to messages with this type of content. “Do not reply to these types of messages, this is called phishing. I hope that what happened to me will help everyone so that they do not fall for these frauds, “he added.

