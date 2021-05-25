Anahí de Cárdenas, who returned to television with The Artist of the Year, moved his followers by remembering that exactly one year ago he underwent his last chemotherapy session. Through her official Instagram account, the actress celebrated having been able to become one of the breast cancer survivors.

“Today (May 25) a year ago was my last chemotherapy. I was lucky, I survived, I want more people to survive, “he wrote. Along with this message, the singer also shared a video of the memory where the bell rings with which the patients announce that they have finished their treatments.

Anahí de Cárdenas

Anahí de Cárdenas also took advantage of the occasion to emphasize the importance of having annual examinations in the prevention of cancer. “Remember to always get your annual checkup and once a month do a breast self-exam. Information and prevention are the cure for the disease, ”said the actress, who played Selena in The Artist of the Year.

Anahí de Cárdenas appreciates the support of the LGTB community in her career

Through her social networks, Anahí de Cárdenas highlighted the support of the LGTB community throughout her career as an artist, after performing with a group of drag queens in The Artist of the Year.

“Thanks to the LGBT community for supporting my career. I am grateful every day for having artists like you as an example, people who are not afraid, who live their truth, who love without prejudice, who are absolute in all their facets. I hope one day to have a quarter of value ”, were his words.

Anahí’s message to drags queens. Photo: capture / Instagram

