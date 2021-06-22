Anahí de Cárdenas decided to further diversify her career and will now use all her experience on stage to train new actors. The artist showed her excitement on social networks by revealing that she will be an acting teacher on a well-known online platform.

The former participant of Artist of the year He gave details of the new project through his official Instagram account and published a video telling about what he will teach in the virtual course, which excited his millions of fans and followers.

“In each character that I have had the opportunity to interpret, I realized that our body can become that vehicle towards a magical place, in which we manage to be that character that we want to embody,” he is heard saying in the clip.

Anahí de Cárdenas did not hesitate to invite the users of the platform to join her in this new stage as an instructor.

“Finally! The time has come to invite you to the beautiful course that I designed on acting, characters and body language. (…) I invite you to watch or listen with an open heart and mind. Acting is an art that is studied for a lifetime. I hope they fall in love with my world and want to get a little closer to it, “he wrote on Instagram.

Days ago, Anahí de Cárdenas commemorated the Father’s day with a tender message to his father, whom he thanked for the teachings he gave him during his growth:

“Happy day, daddy. I love you with all my heart. Thank you for taking care of me, for loving me, for always putting us first. Thanks for all your effort. I admire you. When I grow up I want to be like you ”.

