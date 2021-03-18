It does not stop in his artistic career. Anahí de Cárdenas excited her fans on social networks by announcing the launch of a new track.

After passing the breast cancer, the actress headed to continue with her projects. One of them was to develop within the field of music.

In his Instagram stories he told his followers that he will premiere “Dignity”, his latest creation that will deal with infidelity and how one needs to deal with it.

“The song ‘Dignidad’ talks about a relationship in which she realizes that he is being unfaithful, and the decision that she makes. Many times we stay in a relationship out of habit or fear, or perhaps because of a lack of self-esteem, “said the artist in the shared clips.

“If someone is cheating on you, why would you want to continue there? We all deserve someone who loves us as we love ourselves and that is dignity, “added the remembered former Habacilar model.

Anahí de Cárdenas in film with Renzo Schuller

Forbidden to go out is the new national film that marks the return of Anahí de Cárdenas to the big screen. Together with her will be Renzo schuller in the audiovisual project.

The film began filming on February 26 and will star the young actress. “The film is set in a state of emergency, a fact that serves as an excuse to reflect on the meaning of marriage, union and living together as a couple,” said the director Sandro Ventura in a press release.

