Anahí de Cárdenas returns to the screens with the film Forbidden to go out, which will star alongside Renzo Schuller.

This film will begin filming on February 26. It will be directed by Sandro Ventura and produced by Adolfo Aguilar. The purpose of the story is to entertain and make the whole family reflect.

“In some way, Movistar has always been like my home, since I have worked a lot with them. That they now trust Big Bang Films as a producer is gratifying, it is starting a cinematographic adventure with an invaluable ally ”, said Aguilar.

For its part, Sandro Ventura He assured that he is very satisfied with filming the production. “Going back to filming fills me with excitement. Doing it hand in hand with a talented cast and a company as important as a co-producer is a luxury ”, he explained.

Forbidden to leave is about a couple formed by Carolina (Anahí de Cárdenas on her return to acting) and Bernabé (Renzo Schuller), who decide to separate after 15 years and amidst social confinement. Bernabé is a hypochondriac epidemiologist who will soon return home and Carolina is a successful businesswoman who will have to face the labor complications that the quarantine brings with her.

“The film is set in a state of emergency, a fact that serves as an excuse to reflect on the meaning of marriage, union and living together as a couple”Ventura added.

“At a time when commitment seems to be undervalued, the quarantine has put us to the test to understand what it really means to live together, tolerate and understand that there is no someone perfect. What better way than to show it through comedy, where through laughter, the public will identify with these situations ”, the Peruvian director pointed out in a statement.

Also, the cast of the film is made up of Camucha Negrete, Diego Lombardi, Merly Morello, Facundo Vásquez de Velasco, Fiorella Luna, Luciana Fuster, Laura Spoya, David Carrillo, Santiago Suárez, Maju Mantilla, among other figures from the local scene.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.