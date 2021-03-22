Anahí de Cárdenas was attentive to the recent presidential debate and after hearing what the candidates said, she was encouraged to publish a message addressed to the voters.

“After a hectic presidential debate, I could not help but think how important the word ‘dignity’ is and how we lack it as a nation, returning to the known bad, the lesser evil, the aggressor, the one who every day reminds us that we are not deserving or worthy of something better ”, wrote the singer in her profile of Instagram.

“But I tell you something, yes we are, we deserve better. We deserve people who love their country above their pocket, someone who knows how to communicate, someone current, with a coherent plan. Our people do not need their dignity restored, rather to take it back, no one can take away what does not belong to them “, the actress concluded.

The Peruvian artist took advantage of the post to announce the first official teaser for her next song entitled “Dignidad”, which she composed inspired by her personal experiences and those of some of her friends.

Anahí de Cárdenas highlighted the importance of the dignity of Peruvians before the next elections. Photo: capture Anahí de Cárdenas Instagram

Anahí de Cárdenas recovered the money that was stolen from her bank account

After experiencing moments of anguish, Anahí de Cárdenas managed to recover the money that had been stolen from her bank account under the form of phishing.

The influencer announced the good news through her social networks and asked banks to proceed in the same way with other users who are victims of cyber scam.

“I’m already much calmer thanks to all of you. BBVA acknowledged the theft and gave me the money back. Hopefully they take the same process with all the people who are having the same problem, “he commented on Instagram.

“Thank you very much, how good that this issue was resolved. Now I can breathe. Thanks for taking care of this so quickly, I appreciate it. I understand that I am in a privileged position and every day I appreciate that, but I also ask the banks to take charge because that exists ”, added the model.

Anahí de Cárdenas, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.