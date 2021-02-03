Anahí Puente She made her fans and followers happy by confirming that she and her husband managed to overcome the coronavirus. The couple previously said that they were infected during the RBD Ser o Seeming concert.

Through a photograph published on Instagram, she announced that she is already healthy and recovered from the symptoms caused by COVID-19. In addition, he shared images of his experience during the virtual show.

“This photo fills me with emotions. So happy. Being able to live that special moment together, remembering something so important in my life. And on the other hand, everything we live for doing that concert, “he wrote next to a photograph in which he is seen hugging Manuel Velasco.

Anahi He stressed that, although his participation caused his contagion and that of his family, he prefers to remember only the good experiences he lived with his colleagues and former members of RBD.

“Thank God today we are healthy and in my heart there will always remain only the beautiful and nothing else,” he added.

As it is recalled, the members of the musical group decided to meet in a streaming concert which they called Be or seem and that was broadcast worldwide.

The presentation, which finalized the meeting of the Mexican band after 12 years, became a trend in the different virtual platforms and obtained high audience figures.

The Unicable channel announced that the December 26 show was watched by more than 320,000 RBD fans in 20 countries. In addition, ticket sales exceeded USD 11 million.

